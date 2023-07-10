Another look at iOS 17 beta 3 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 10 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 3 for the Mac, and tvOS 17 beta 3 for the Apple TV.

We previously saw a video of the third beta of iOS 17 in action and now we have another video that gives us some more details on the software, the video is from Zollotech, let’s find out some more information about this new beta.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, this includes a new Live Voicemail feature for phone calls, which will transcribe the voicemail in real time to your iPhone’s display. You can then decide if you want to answer the call or not.

There is also a new StandBy mode which lets you use your iPhone as a home hub when it is docked in landscape mode, plus a range of other new features and design changes.

The new iOS 17 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, we are also expecting a new public beta of the software sometime soon as well. The final version of iOS 17 is rumored to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets. We should also get iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 at the same time.

Source & Imae Credit: Zollotech



