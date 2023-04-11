Another look at iOS 16.5 (Video)

Almost two weeks ago Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.5 to developers, they also released iPadOS 16.5 and a number of other betas as well. We previously saw some videos of this new beta in action and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us some more information and a look at some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the release of the iOS 16.5 software update.

This latest update brings a host of bug fixes and performance enhancements for both the iPhone and iPad, alongside an array of new features to improve the user experience. Among these additions is the integration of Apple’s Siri for screen recording on your iPhone. Users can now conveniently ask Siri to initiate and cease screen recordings on their device, simplifying the process significantly.

Furthermore, the sports segment within Apple News has undergone a few modifications, and numerous other novel features have been introduced.

Apple is expected to release the second beta of iOS 16.5 this week, it may land later today. It will be a while before the final version of the software is released, this is expected to happen around the end of April or at the beginning of May. As soon as we get some more details on when the update will be released, we will let you know.

Source and Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals