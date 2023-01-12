Another look at iOS 16.3 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOSm16.3 beta 2 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.3 beta in action and now we have another one, the latest video is from Brandon Butch. The video gives us a look at this new beta and its range of features.

As we can see from the video there are some new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.3 software, there is also a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Apple is exected to release its iOS 16.23 software update either around the end of January or at the start of February. It will be released along with watchOS 9.3, iPadOS 9.3, and macOS Ventura 13.2. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





