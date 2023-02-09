Android 14 Developer Preview 1 released

Google has released Android 14 Developer Preview 1 to developers, it brings a range of new features to Android smartphones and tablets.

The new Android 14 beta brings improvements to battery life security and also improves accessibility and more, you can see more details on what is included below.

Today we’re releasing the first Developer Preview of Android 14, and your feedback in these previews is a critical part of making Android better for everyone. Android 14 continues our work to improve your productivity as developers, along with enhancements to performance, privacy, security, and user customization. This preview is just the beginning, and we’ll have lots more to share as we move through the release cycle.

Android continues to deliver enhancements and new features year-round, and your Android 14 developer preview and Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) beta program feedback plays a key role in helping Android continuously improve. The Android 14 developer site has lots more information about the preview, including downloads for Pixel and the release timeline. We’re looking forward to hearing what you think, and thank you in advance for your continued help in making Android a platform that works for everyone.

You can find out more information about the new Android 14 Developer Preview 1 over at Google’s developer website at the link below.

