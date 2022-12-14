Android 13 released for Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia PRO-I

Sony has announced the release of Android 13 for some of its smartphones, this includes the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia PRO-I.

The news of the update was announced on Twitter and the Android 13 software will bring a wide range of new features to the device.

The new version of the Android software, Android 13, has been released, and with this new version, personalization and entertainment options have been further honed to accommodate present-day needs and standards of usability.

Now, the color theme of the themed app icons on your Home screen can be customized. In the new Quick Settings panel, the QR code scanner can be opened effortlessly and active apps that you’re not using can be stopped. Different languages can now be applied to the apps of your choice to suit your needs. The new

Bluetooth® LE Audio enables you to share audio with multiple friends at once.

Plus, a new livestreaming feature on the External Monitor app enhances the entertainment capabilities of your Xperia device better than ever before.

You can find out more details about Sony’S Android 13 software update for the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia PRO-I smartphones at the link below.

Source Sony





