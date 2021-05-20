ANAVI Macro Pad 2 now available from $26

If you have been patiently waiting for the open source ANAVI Macro Pad 2 to be made available on the Crowd Supply website. You’ll be pleased to know that its creators Anavi Technology are now taking orders from $26. No soldering is required and the macro pad to PCB comes with an acrylic closure and to Gateron mechanical switches as well as red 3 mm LEDs, and two translucent keycaps. The ANAVI Macro Pad 2 is an entirely open source project that combines open hardware with free and open source software. It is certified by the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHA) under UID BG000077. Both the keys on ANAVI Macro Pad 2 can be reprogrammed for use as a macro or even as a dedicated shortcut key, making it perfect for a number of applications across various industries.

“Whether you want to speed up copying and pasting, simplify common video conferencing functions, “mute” cameras and microphones, or give pride-of-place to your favorite emojis—to name just a few examples—ANAVI Macro Pad 2 lets you do it in style. Multiple pre-made keymaps are available for working with popular software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Jitsi, Skype, and Git.”

“ANAVI Macro Pad 2 runs on a Microchip ATtiny85, which is a reliable, low-cost, 8-bit AVR RISC-based microcontroller. Although ATtiny85 is not as powerful as ATmega32U4 or ATmega328P, the affordable price, reliability, and small package makes it popular among both enthusiasts and professionals. ANAVI Macro Pad 2 uses the open source micronucleus bootloader with V-USB project, which provides a software-only implementation of a low-speed USB device.”

Source : Crowd Supply

