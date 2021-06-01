BioAmp EXG Pill offers professional grade analogue amplification

A new piece of hardware soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website is the BioAmp EXG Pill, a professional grade analogue front end amplification board for ECG, EMG, EOG, and EEG biosensing. Check out the video below to learn more about this tiny yet powerful Analog Front End (AFE) biopotential signal acquisition board.

“BioAmp EXG Pill is a small, powerful Analog Front End (AFE) biopotential signal acquisition board that can be paired with any 5 V Micro Controller Unit (MCU) with an ADC. It is capable of recording publication-quality biopotential signals like ECG, EMG, EOG, and EEG, without the inclusion of any dedicated hardware or software filters. It’s small size allows easy integration into mobile and space-constrained projects, and it’s powerful noise rejection makes it usable even when the device is close to the AC mains supply. Any 1.5 mm diameter wire can be used as a strain-relieving electrode cable, making BioAmp EXG Pill very cost-effective in comparison to other options.”

“What Can It Be Used For? BioAmp EXG Pill is a one-stop solution for researchers, tinkerers, and hobbyists who are looking for novel biopotential amplification. Thus, it can be used for a wide variety of interesting biosensing projects:”

– AI-assisted congestive heart failure detection using CNN (ECG)

– Heart Rate Variability calculation for heart ailment detection (ECG)

– Prosthetic arm (servo) controller (EMG)

– Palsy physical therapy quantitative analysis device (EMG)

– Real-time game controller (EOG)

– Controlling LEDs via brain waves (EEG)

– Patient monitoring device

Source : Crowd Supply

