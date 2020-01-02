Geeky Gadgets

AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and meshpoint bundle now available

AmpliFi Alien Router and MeshPoint

Following on from last month’s launch of the AmpliFi Alien router, AmpliFi has this week announced the availability of a new bundle which includes the primary AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router with touchscreen and a meshpoint, saving you $60 if you were to purchase them separately.

Features of the AmpliFi Alien mesh router and meshpoint bundle include :

– 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 radios
– Increase your network capacity by 4x and boost coverage by 2x, while reducing battery drain in mobile devices
– Powered by 8×8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Technology, a single AmpliFi Alien router performs with far greater range and speeds than previous Wi-Fi solutions
– Watch local programming, video call and connect with family or check smart home security from your iOS, Android device, or another AmpliFi Router with AmpliFi Teleport, a free VPN service available to all AmpliFi owners
– Quickly set up through the AmpliFi app (iOS & Android compatible) to set parental controls, create guest access, create secondary local networks, and prioritize preferred traffic using automatic quality of service (QoS)

AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

“With the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology, AmpliFi Alien delivers 4x the overall network capacity and 2x the coverage while reaching true gigabit speeds. It features a tri-band radio with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11ax radios optimized for Wi-Fi 6 performance. The dual 5 GHz radio configuration with a dedicated 5 GHz mesh link offers superior system performance. This combination pack comprises one AmpliFi Alien Router and one Amplifi Alien MeshPoint. The MeshPoint expands wireless range coverage and includes a Gigabit Ethernet port to extend wired connectivity.”

The AmpliFi Alien Router and MeshPoint is now available to purchase priced at $699 via the link below.

Source: AmpliFi Alien

