AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and meshpoint bundle now available

Following on from last month’s launch of the AmpliFi Alien router, AmpliFi has this week announced the availability of a new bundle which includes the primary AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router with touchscreen and a meshpoint, saving you $60 if you were to purchase them separately.

Features of the AmpliFi Alien mesh router and meshpoint bundle include :

– 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 radios

– Increase your network capacity by 4x and boost coverage by 2x, while reducing battery drain in mobile devices

– Powered by 8×8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Technology, a single AmpliFi Alien router performs with far greater range and speeds than previous Wi-Fi solutions

– Watch local programming, video call and connect with family or check smart home security from your iOS, Android device, or another AmpliFi Router with AmpliFi Teleport, a free VPN service available to all AmpliFi owners

– Quickly set up through the AmpliFi app (iOS & Android compatible) to set parental controls, create guest access, create secondary local networks, and prioritize preferred traffic using automatic quality of service (QoS)

“With the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology, AmpliFi Alien delivers 4x the overall network capacity and 2x the coverage while reaching true gigabit speeds. It features a tri-band radio with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11ax radios optimized for Wi-Fi 6 performance. The dual 5 GHz radio configuration with a dedicated 5 GHz mesh link offers superior system performance. This combination pack comprises one AmpliFi Alien Router and one Amplifi Alien MeshPoint. The MeshPoint expands wireless range coverage and includes a Gigabit Ethernet port to extend wired connectivity.”

The AmpliFi Alien Router and MeshPoint is now available to purchase priced at $699 via the link below.

Source: AmpliFi Alien

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals