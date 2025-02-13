Ultra-Exclusive Mercedes AMG SL 63 Golden Coast Lands in the US

The 2025 AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast is a rare gem in the world of luxury roadsters, with only 100 units available globally. This ultra-exclusive model is a testament to Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to individuality and craftsmanship, offering a blend of breathtaking design, innovative performance, and unparalleled attention to detail. The standout feature of this special edition is its striking MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno paint, a color inspired by the shimmering beauty of golden sand beaches. This unique finish, combined with bespoke design elements, ensures that the Golden Coast is not just a car but a statement of sophistication and exclusivity.

The AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast is a true embodiment of the brand’s dedication to creating one-of-a-kind vehicles that cater to the most discerning clientele. From the moment one lays eyes on this stunning roadster, it becomes clear that every aspect has been carefully crafted to deliver an unrivaled driving experience. The exterior design is characterized by sleek lines, muscular proportions, and the iconic AMG grille, all of which are enhanced by the captivating Kalahari Gold Magno paint. This special finish, developed exclusively for the Golden Coast edition, showcases the expertise of Mercedes-AMG’s MANUFAKTUR customization program, which allows customers to personalize their vehicles to the highest degree.

Luxury Meets Performance

Under the hood, the AMG SL 63 Golden Coast is powered by a Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine, delivering an impressive 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Paired with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, this roadster accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The inclusion of the AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package, and AMG Aerodynamics Package further enhances its performance and aesthetic appeal, with gloss black accents and aerodynamic enhancements that make this vehicle as dynamic as it is elegant.

The interior of the AMG SL 63 Golden Coast is a sanctuary of luxury, featuring Black Nappa leather upholstery with intricate gold diamond stitching. The attention to detail extends to the Kalahari Gold Magno trim elements, which adorn the dashboard, center console, and door panels, creating a cohesive and opulent ambiance. The state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment system, coupled with the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system, ensures that occupants are treated to an immersive audio-visual experience. The AMG Performance steering wheel, wrapped in Nappa leather and featuring gold stitching, provides a direct connection between the driver and the road, enhancing the sense of control and precision.

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast will be available at select U.S. dealerships starting in February 2025. While pricing details have not yet been officially announced, this limited-edition model is expected to command a premium, reflecting its exclusivity and extensive standard features. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local Mercedes-AMG dealership for more information and to secure their reservation for this highly sought-after vehicle.

Given the limited production run of only 100 units worldwide, the AMG SL 63 Golden Coast is poised to become an instant collector’s item. Its rarity, combined with its exceptional performance and luxurious appointments, make it an attractive prospect for automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. As with other exclusive Mercedes-AMG models, the Golden Coast is expected to appreciate in value over time, cementing its status as a sound investment for those fortunate enough to secure one of these extraordinary vehicles.

Specifications

Paint: MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno

MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno Wheels: 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels with Kalahari Gold Magno rim flanges

21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels with Kalahari Gold Magno rim flanges Engine: Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo

Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo Power: 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque

577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G

AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G Drivetrain: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds Interior: Black Nappa leather with gold diamond stitching, Kalahari Gold Magno trim elements

Black Nappa leather with gold diamond stitching, Kalahari Gold Magno trim elements Packages: AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package, AMG Aerodynamics Package

The technical specifications of the AMG SL 63 Golden Coast underscore its position as a true performance powerhouse. The Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine, a marvel of engineering, delivers an astounding 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, allowing the roadster to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G transmission ensures lightning-fast gear changes, while the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive system optimizes traction and handling in all driving conditions. The 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels, finished in Kalahari Gold Magno, not only complement the vehicle’s striking exterior but also contribute to its exceptional performance by reducing unsprung mass and enhancing agility.

Summary

For those intrigued by the AMG SL 63 Golden Coast, Mercedes-AMG offers a wide range of vehicles that combine luxury, performance, and innovation. From high-performance SUVs to innovative electric models, there’s something for every automotive enthusiast. Whether you’re drawn to the exclusivity of limited-edition models or the everyday practicality of AMG’s broader lineup, the brand continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive world.

Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and luxury is evident across its entire portfolio. The AMG GT family, for example, offers a range of sports cars that combine breathtaking design with innovative technology and raw performance. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury and space, the AMG GLS and G-Class SUVs deliver uncompromising comfort and capability, both on and off the road. As the automotive landscape evolves, Mercedes-AMG continues to innovate, introducing groundbreaking models like the AMG EQS, an all-electric luxury sedan that showcases the brand’s dedication to sustainable performance.

