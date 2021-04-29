SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD RX 6900 XT Special Edition graphics card launches

SAPPHIRE has announced the availability of its new NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition graphics card this week although whether you will be able to get your hands on one is another question entirely. Overclocked straight out of the box, the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition leads with 5120 stream processors and features a maximized Boost Clock of up to 2365 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2135 MHz.

Graphics card comes equipped with with 80 ray accelerators and 80 compute units to facilitate raytracing. The latest 16 GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory is clocked at 16 Gbps Effective with 128 MB of Infinity Cache, which dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

“The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition cooling solutions are spearheaded by the award winning Tri-X Cooling Solution. Fitted with a large cooling module, airflow is maximized using three massive 100 mm efficient fans running in an anticlockwise direction. The tunneled fins on the fans support increasing the convection of airflow to ensure that Tri-X cooling maintains a low temperature and noise.”

“The graphics card also provides up to 4 output ports including 1x HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL and 3x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC to support the latest display monitors on the market. The new innovative RX 6000 series exclusive NITRO+ features such as the cutting-edge Hybrid Fan Blade, modernized Wave Fin Design and V Shape Fin Design for GPU Cooling, and standout Integrated Cooling Module are all integrated into the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition.”

“Renowned for quality components, the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition is engineered with classic SAPPHIRE features to ensure a high quality and long lasting product. Cooling technology is coupled with the Intelligent Fan Control and the Precision Fan Control features to promote a silent gaming experience. The fan design incorporates Dual Ball Bearing Fans and is fabricated with the fan favorite SAPPHIRE Quick Connect Fan to promote fan longevity. The Dual BIOS feature is prevalent alongside the TriXX Software BIOS Switch position to easily customize the graphics card to performance mode or silent mode.”

Source : GURU3D

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals