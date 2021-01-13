If you would like to learn more about the new sand new hardware unveiled by AMD at this years CES 2021 technology event, you will be pleased to know that the full AMD CES 2021 keynote presentation is now available to view for your viewing pleasure. AMD introduced their new Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors and more this year. “AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors for ultrathin notebooks offer the most cores available, with the highest performance you can get in a mobile processor.”

“Join CEO Dr. Lisa Su as she highlights AMD’s high-performance computing and graphics solutions portfolio and outlines the company’s innovative vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment, and gaming.”

Source : AMD

