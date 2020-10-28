AMD to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion

AMD has today announced the acquisition for Xilinx, the “number one” provider of adaptive computing solutions in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. Xilinx is an American technology company specialising in the development of highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms, and invented the field-programmable gate array (FPGA), programmable system-on-chips (SoCs), and the adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP). As well as being the semiconductor company responsible for creating the first fabless manufacturing model.

“AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx. The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AMD margins, EPS and free cash flow generation and deliver industry-leading growth.”

“The acquisition brings together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers. AMD will offer the industry’s strongest portfolio of high performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments from the data center to gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.”

AMD expects to achieve operational efficiencies of approximately $300 million within 18 months of closing the transaction, primarily based on synergies in costs of goods sold, shared infrastructure and through streamlining common areas.

Source : AMD :

