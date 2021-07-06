AMD 4700S 8-Core processor desktop PC kit based on PlayStation 5 SoC

AMD has listed a new AMD 4700S 8-Core processor desktop PC kit which seems to be based on the PlayStation 5 System On a Chip (SoC) motherboard. The system is based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power. “AMD 4700S Desktop Kit with 8 ultra-responsive processor cores built using the same architecture that powers AMD Ryzen processors.” If you are wondering why there are no memory slots the motherboards Hynix GDDR6 memory is soldered underneath and takes the form of 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps. The soldered design of the motherboard allows AMD to create a smaller form factor as well as providing a complete desktop PC kit taking “the guesswork out of matching the right components when building a system” says AMD.

“The award-winning AMD 7nm “Zen 2” core architecture delivers incredible performance for multitasking and heavy workloads. From quick app startup and web browsing to serious productivity in business applications, everything is fast and responsive. “

Other features of the AMD 4700S 8-Core processor desktop PC kit include 1X PCIe x16 Slot, Supports (x4 Gen 2 Signal), 2 x SATA Ports, USB3 2x Gen1, HD Audio Header adn 1Gbps LAN. Compatible traffic’s cards with the AMD 4700S include: AMD Radeon 550 Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 590 Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce GT 710­, NVIDIA GeForce GT 730­, NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030­, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050­, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti­ and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060.

“Work with confidence in this powerful yet small form factor design. Powered by high-performance AMD “Zen 2” architecture, the AMD 4700S Desktop Kit delivers superb performance. Bringing modern PC performance into a simple preconfigured kit. The AMD 4700S Desktop Kit aims to address common pain points consumers see when purchasing a system. : Component Compatibility, Performance Compromises and Modern Day Security Vulnerabilities”

Source : AMD : Tweak Town : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals