Amazon Prime Video update introduces user profiles



Amazon has this week rolled out a new update to its Amazon Prime Video movie and TV series streaming service, finally ending user profiles to the service enabling members to access separate recommendations, season progress and Watchlist based on individual profile activity.

Services such as Netflix have offered user profiles for what seems like an eternity, but Amazon have now caught up, allowing subscribers to manage multiple profiles within your account with content personalized separately to each profile, with six user profiles available per account.

The Amazon Prime Video blog explains more :

“Prime Video allows you to create and manage multiple profiles within your account with content personalized separately to each profile. Each profile will have separate recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list based on individual profile activity. You can have up to six user profiles (1 default primary profile + 5 additional profiles either adult or kids) within Prime Video on a single Amazon account. Prime Video profiles are currently available in selected countries only.”

Source : APV

