Amazon Fire TV devices get new Live TV tab

Amazon has announced that it has added a new Live TV Tab to its Amazon Fire TV devices, this is designed to make it easier to find live TV.

The new Live TV tab brings a range of Live TV together in one place on the Amazon Fire TV range of devices.

The ‘Live’ tab builds upon the existing live TV experiences on Fire TV, making it simpler for customers to find and download new apps, browse through and quickly access content they subscribe to, manage Live TV settings, access the integrated channel guide, and more. The ‘Live’ tab gives customers a single destination for all their favourite live over-the-top television, over-the-air channels, as well as access to all of their favourite Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Live Events.

My5 and TV Player are the first third party services to integrate into the new ‘Live’ tab, which collectively give customers access to popular channels including BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more. In addition, Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Live Events are fully integrated, meaning customers can access and browse live content from Eurosport, Discovery and more with a paid subscription.

You can find out more information about the latest features on the Amazon Fire TV over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon

