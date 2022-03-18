Amazon closes $8.5 Billion MGM deal

Amazon has announced that it has closed its $8.4 billion acquisition deal of MGM. MGM is now part of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

More than 4,000 movies, including the James Bond movies and 17,000 TV episodes are joining Amazon from MGM.

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

You can find out more details about the deal between Amazon and MGM over the Amazon website at the link below. It will be interesting to see exactly what Amazon has planned for future MGM movies and TV shows.

