Amazon cancels Halo Band, Halo View and more

Amazon has announced that it will cancel its Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices and that it is also shutting down its Amazon Halo division. The company has said that it will refund customers who have purchased these devices in the preceding 12 months.

The company will stop support for Halo from the 31st of July 2023, so if you have purchased one of these devices it will no longer be supported from that date, you can see more details below.

We understand this news may be disappointing for you. In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchase(s) made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands. In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps.

Beginning on August 1, 2023, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will no longer function. If you want to download or delete your Halo health data, you can do so from the Settings page in the app. If you want to save your scan images to your phone’s Camera Roll, open the individual scan image, click the button next to the camera icon, and select “Save images to phone.” Remaining Halo health data will be deleted after August 1, 2023.

You can find out more information about Amazon shutting down its Halo devices and software over at Amazon’s website at the link below, if you are due a refund you should contact Amazon directly, all of the devices like the Amazon Halo Band, Halo View and more will stop working as before from the 1st of August.

Source Amazon





