Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon.

You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below.

Buy with Prime is a new way to extend Prime shopping benefits—including fast, free shipping, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns—to merchants’ own online stores, ultimately increasing selection for Prime members. We’re always looking to exceed customers’ expectations for what Prime can offer, and with the introduction of Buy with Prime, we’re expanding where members can enjoy Prime’s shopping benefits—making membership even more valuable.

Buy with Prime will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). These merchants can add Buy with Prime to their online store within minutes, because their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers. Once live, merchants will receive shopper order information, including email addresses, which they can use to provide excellent customer service, and build direct relationships with shoppers.

