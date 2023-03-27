Amazfit T-Rex Ultra GPS smartwatch unveiled

Amazfit has unveiled its latest GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra and as the name suggests is designed to be the ultimate outdoor smartwatch, it is designed to be ultra-tough.

This new rugged smartwatch is constructed from 316L stainless steel and it comes with a wide range of features for every type of outdoor adventure.

Along with GPS tracking that’s ultra-precise even in environments with high mountains and dense forests, the route navigation function has been upgraded. Imported route files can now be paired with downloadable Offline Maps which match the user’s planned outdoor activity area, to provide professional-level navigation support.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra’s battery life can last up to 20 days with typical usage, and users can select the new Endurance GPS mode for up to 80 hours of GPS-tracked hiking or climbing activities. Alternatively, the new Automatic GPS mode can be enabled to intelligently switch positioning settings based on satellite signal strength, to help conserve battery power in areas with strong signals.

The watch supports a wide range of land-based, water-based, and now air-based activities. The extensive list of over 160 built-in sports modes includes indoor and outdoor freediving, as well as skydiving – all of which appear for the first time on this elite addition to the Amazfit T-Rex series.

You can find out more information about the new Amazfit T-Rex Ultra smartwatch over at Amazfit at the link below, the device will retail for $399.99.

Source Amazfit





