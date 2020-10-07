RULER 4.0 angled laser engraved, aerospace aluminum ruler

Orangered Life has returned to Kickstarter to launch their fourth-generation laser engraved aluminum ruler, featuring a unique 30 degree angle, making it easy to use as a guide when cutting or move around on any surface. The ruler is made from Aerospace grade aluminum and the measurements are laser engraved the durability and easy reading.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $28 or £22. If the RULER 4.0 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the RULER 4.0 project review the promotional video below.

“Instead of a flat ruler, this one is angled at a 30° slope. You can read the measurements from a glance without having to lean over (improving your already questionable posture). And also you can easily grab it without having to drag it towards the edge of the table. Finally, the angled nature of the ruler makes it safe for cutting.”

“This 2-in-1 ruler has millimetres and centimetres on one side, inches on the reverse. Inch and centimetres are labelled in the same direction allowing for easy conversions and starts at zero; meaning you can start measuring from the very edge of the ruler instead of having to make adjustments for the useless blank space before the laser engraved measurements.”

The companies eighth Kickstarter campaign has blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 22 days remaining. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official RULER 4.0 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

