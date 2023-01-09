Altec Whisper ANC Headphones launching fall 2023

Altec has this week introduced its new active noise cancelling ANC headphones in the form of the Whisper Lite and Whisper 2.0 which will be launching officially during the months of the April 20, 2023 priced from $50-$70.

Features of the ANC headphones include a foldable on-the-go design, multipoint connections, and a battery life of 32 hours. Although unfortunately Altec has not released any great images or photographs of the new headphones as yet but the as soon as they do will keep you up to speed as always.

ANC Headphones

MZX3010 Whisper Lite

o Active Noise Cancellation Technology (ANC) : keep outside noises out and the music in

o Battery Life: Up to 32 hours of playtime

o Multipoint Connections: Dual Bluetooth connections

o 20-25dB Noise Cancellation

o Foldable compact design: perfect fit for all travel bags, suitcases or briefcases

MZX3020 Whisper 2.0

o Active Noise Cancellation Technology (ANC) : keep outside noises out and the music in

o Battery Life: Up to 32 hours of playtime

o Multipoint Connections: Dual Bluetooth connections

o 15-20dB Noise Cancellation

o Foldable compact design: perfect fit for all travel bags, suitcases or briefcases

o USB-C Quick Charge: charge your headphones in minutes (10 min charge = 4 hours playtime)

“We strive to provide a diverse range of products to meet the ever-changing needs and expectations of our consumers,” said Joe Campos, VP Sales and Marketing at Altec Lansing. “Our current line of active noise cancelling ANC headphones provides a range of options to fit your needs and budget. The Whisper collection is just another example of the high-quality products we continue to introduce.”

Source : Altecx





