Alpine A290 EV Hot Hatch Unveiled

Alpine has unveiled a new hot hatch, the Alpine A290 which is an EV that is based on the new Renault 5. The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift towards electric vehicles, and the Alpine A290 is set to make a lasting impact in the electric hot hatch segment. This groundbreaking vehicle combines the renowned agility and performance of Alpine with the environmental benefits of electric power, offering a thrilling driving experience that caters to the needs of modern automotive enthusiasts.

Uncompromising Performance in an Eco-Friendly Package

Built on the innovative Ampere-derived electric platform, the Alpine A290 delivers exceptional performance and agility in a compact urban sportscar. The vehicle’s electric motor provides instant torque, ensuring a responsive and exhilarating driving experience. With two power levels available—180 hp for the GT and GT Premium versions, and 220 hp for the GT Performance and GTS models—the A290 caters to a wide range of driver preferences and needs.

The Alpine A290’s compact size and advanced electric powertrain make it an ideal choice for city driving. Its agile handling and instant acceleration allow drivers to navigate through urban environments with ease, while the absence of emissions contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Pricing and Availability: A Game-Changer in the Electric Vehicle Market

While the exact pricing details of the Alpine A290 have not been fully disclosed, industry experts anticipate that it will be competitively priced within the electric hot hatch segment. The vehicle’s combination of performance, technology, and eco-friendliness is expected to attract a wide range of customers, from automotive enthusiasts to environmentally conscious consumers.

The Alpine A290 is set to hit the market soon, with battery production scheduled to commence in France by the summer of 2025. This localized production not only ensures a reliable supply chain but also contributes to the French economy and job market. Interested buyers are advised to stay updated on the latest information regarding pricing and availability.

Impressive Specifications and Customization Options

The Alpine A290 boasts an impressive set of specifications that further solidify its position as a leader in the electric hot hatch segment:

With a length of 3,990 mm, a width of 1,820 mm, and a height of 1,520 mm, the A290 offers a compact yet spacious interior .

. The vehicle’s wheelbase of 2,530 mm ensures excellent stability and handling.

Standard 19-inch alloy wheels with two exclusive designs provide both style and performance.

Brembo 4-piston monobloc front brake calipers deliver exceptional stopping power.

Customers can opt for a French flag on the C-pillar, showcasing the vehicle’s heritage.

The black shark antenna comes standard, adding a touch of sportiness to the exterior.

Specific versions feature an aluminum roof edge or anodized blue accents, further enhancing the A290’s visual appeal.

These specifications, along with the vehicle’s advanced connectivity features and potential for bi-directional V2G recharging, make the Alpine A290 a highly attractive option for those seeking an innovative electric hot hatch.

The Future of Driving: Alpine A290 Leads the Way

The Alpine A290 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of electric hot hatches. Its combination of performance, agility, and eco-friendliness sets a new standard in the automotive industry, appealing to a wide range of customers who value both driving excitement and environmental responsibility.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, the Alpine A290 is poised to make a lasting impact on the market. Its advanced technology, impressive specifications, and customization options make it a compelling choice for those looking to embrace the future of automotive transportation.

With the Alpine A290, the future of electric hot hatches looks brighter than ever. This innovative vehicle not only redefines the driving experience but also contributes to a more sustainable future, making it a true game-changer in the automotive industry.

Source Alpine



