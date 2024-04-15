HERO 750W carbon fibre all-terrain electric bike for all your off-road adventures

Introducing the Hero all-terrain electric bike, engineered for epic adventures, and featuring a carbon fiber frame and a powerful mid-drive motor, making it lightweight yet robust. A high-performance all-terrain electric bike that’s engineered to redefine your off-road experiences. Whether you’re tackling rocky paths, steep inclines, or rugged trails, the HERO electric bike is your ultimate companion, offering unmatched capabilities and endurance. With this bike by your side, you’ll conquer the wild like never before.

Enjoy precise control and effortless gear shifts, courtesy of its intelligent torque sensor that adapts to your pedaling style for a seamless journey. Benefit from enhanced weight distribution, efficient power transmission, extended range, and optimized performance, all thanks to HERO’s engineered mid-drive motor design.

HERO

HERO’s revolutionary 2.8kg carbon fiber frame, expertly forged from T800 carbon fiber, embodies the perfect blend of strength and lightweight engineering. Harnessing the inherent benefits of carbon fiber, it guarantees exceptional durability while shedding excess weight, enhancing maneuverability on the trails. Enjoy worry-free cycling adventures anytime, anywhere, with HERO’s carbon fiber frame backed by a premium 10-year warranty.

At the heart of the HERO electric bike lies a formidable 750W mid-drive motor that delivers a surge of stable and robust power when you need it most. Imagine yourself facing a challenging slope or a tough terrain – with an impressive 160 N·m of torque at your disposal, you’ll ascend and navigate through these obstacles with ease and confidence. The HERO electric bike is designed to empower you, giving you the strength and capability to take on any trail that comes your way.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the modern project from roughly $2546 or £2162 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail value, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

But the HERO doesn’t just pack a punch in power; it’s also a marvel in design. The bike’s lightweight 2.8KG carbon-fiber frame is a testament to its agility and performance. This advanced material not only makes the bike easier to maneuver but also ensures that you can accelerate quickly and maintain high speeds without being weighed down. Whether you’re racing through a forest trail or cruising along a mountain ridge, the HERO electric bike’s lightweight frame will make you feel like you’re flying.

All-terrain Electric Bike

When you invest in the HERO electric bike, you’re not just buying a bike – you’re investing in longevity and reliability. With a comprehensive warranty that can extend up to a lifetime, you can ride with peace of mind, knowing that your investment is protected for years to come. This means you can focus on what really matters – the thrill of the ride and the beauty of the great outdoors.

Engineered to reduce wind resistance and dampen vibrations, this frame ensures a remarkably smooth and comfortable ride. With its unparalleled durability and agile performance, HERO’s carbon fiber frame delivers precise control and effortless pedaling, empowering riders to conquer even the most rugged terrains with ease, all while providing a ride characterized by unrivaled quality and reliability. Charge effortlessly with its 48V/4A charger, fully powering up in just 4 hours, enabling you to seize the day and embrace endless possibilities.

Specifications:

– Powerful 750W mid-drive motor

– Up to 160 N·m of torque

– Lightweight 2.8KG carbon-fiber frame

– Comprehensive warranty options, up to a lifetime

– Full suspension system for varied landscapes

– Designed for high-performance off-road cycling

But what truly sets the HERO apart is its full suspension system. Designed to absorb the shocks and bumps of diverse landscapes, this system ensures that your ride remains comfortable, no matter how uneven the path. Imagine yourself riding through a rocky trail – with the HERO’s full suspension, you’ll barely feel the bumps and jolts. This feature also helps maintain traction and control, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the ride and the stunning views around you.

If the HERO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the HERO all-terrain electric bike project view the promotional video below.

The HERO electric bike stands as a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts who demand the best in all-terrain performance. Whether you’re an experienced rider or just starting your off-road cycling journey, the HERO is ready to elevate your adventure to new heights. With its powerful motor, lightweight frame, comprehensive warranty, and full suspension system, this bike is the perfect companion for anyone who wants to conquer the wild and experience the ultimate off-road adventure.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to unleash your inner adventurer with the HERO electric bike. With this high-performance all-terrain electric bike by your side, you’ll be unstoppable. Whether you’re exploring a new trail or pushing your limits on a familiar one, the HERO will be there to support you every step of the way. Get ready to experience off-road cycling like never before – get ready to conquer the wild with the HERO electric bike.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the all-terrain electric bike, jump over to the official HERO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



