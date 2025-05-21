All-New Toyota RAV4 Debuts Worldwide

The all-new Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid represents a significant leap forward in hybrid technology, combining efficiency, performance, and innovative features. With a next-generation plug-in hybrid system, the RAV4 offers an impressive 100 km electric range (WLTP combined), making it ideal for daily commutes and urban driving. The new high-capacity 22.7 kWh lithium-ion battery not only extends the electric range but also enables faster charging. A DC 50kW onboard charger can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes, while an 11 kW AC charger reduces home charging time to as little as three hours. This significant improvement in charging capabilities allows owners to spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the benefits of electric driving.

The RAV4’s hybrid powertrain is designed to deliver a dynamic driving experience, with a total power output of 304 DIN hp and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 5.8 seconds. This impressive performance is achieved through the seamless integration of the electric motor and the gasoline engine, providing instant torque and smooth power delivery across the entire rev range. The intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) system ensures optimal performance in various driving conditions, distributing power between the front and rear wheels as needed for enhanced traction and stability. Additionally, the new geo-fencing technology optimizes electric driving by switching seamlessly between hybrid and EV modes based on real-time data and driver habits, maximizing efficiency and reducing emissions in urban environments.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Toyota RAV4 will be available in Europe exclusively as a plug-in hybrid or full hybrid, reflecting Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility. This strategic decision aligns with the growing demand for electrified vehicles and the need to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. Pricing details are expected to vary by market, with the plug-in hybrid model positioned as a premium offering due to its advanced technology and extended electric range. Customers can expect the RAV4 to hit dealerships in early 2024, with pre-orders opening soon, allowing them to secure their place in line for this highly anticipated SUV. To further enhance the ownership experience, Toyota also offers a comprehensive ecosystem for plug-in hybrid owners, including insurance and charging solutions, ensuring a seamless transition to electric mobility.

Advanced Safety and Digital Features

The RAV4 introduces Toyota’s new Arene software development platform, allowing advanced safety features and a seamless digital experience. The latest Toyota Safety Sense suite includes innovations like Front Cross Traffic Alert, which warns the driver of approaching vehicles when pulling out of a parking space or driveway, and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Vehicle Approach Indicator, which alerts the driver to vehicles in their blind spot or approaching from behind when changing lanes. Lane Change Assist provides steering support when changing lanes, ensuring a smooth and safe maneuver. These features work together to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of accidents, providing an added layer of safety and peace of mind.

Inside, the RAV4 features an innovative multimedia system with a 12.9″ home screen and a 12.3″ driver’s combimeter. The high-resolution displays provide clear and intuitive access to a wide range of features, including real-time navigation with Google Points of Interest integration, allowing drivers to easily find and navigate to nearby restaurants, gas stations, and other amenities. The system also offers over-the-air updates, ensuring that the latest functionalities and software improvements are always available. The MyToyota app further enhances the user experience, providing remote services such as climate control, vehicle status checks, and a Smart Digital Key+ that allows owners to lock, unlock, and start their RAV4 using their smartphone. Subscription-based features offer additional convenience and flexibility, tailoring the RAV4’s capabilities to individual needs and preferences.

Specifications

Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid with 22.7 kWh lithium-ion battery

Plug-in hybrid with 22.7 kWh lithium-ion battery Electric Range: 100 km (WLTP combined)

100 km (WLTP combined) Charging: DC 50kW (10%-80% in 30 minutes), 11 kW AC (3 hours)

DC 50kW (10%-80% in 30 minutes), 11 kW AC (3 hours) Performance: 304 DIN hp, 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds

304 DIN hp, 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds Safety Features: Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Change Assist

Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Change Assist Digital Features: 12.9″ home screen, 12.3″ driver’s combimeter, MyToyota app

12.9″ home screen, 12.3″ driver’s combimeter, MyToyota app Drive Modes: Intelligent AWD-i and geo-fencing technology

For those interested in Toyota’s broader innovations, the RAV4 GR SPORT trim offers a motorsports-inspired design and enhanced driving dynamics. This special edition features unique exterior styling elements, such as a black grille, spoiler, and 19-inch alloy wheels, as well as sport-tuned suspension and steering for a more engaging driving experience. The interior also receives exclusive touches, including sport seats with red stitching and a GR-branded steering wheel, appealing to enthusiasts who desire a more dynamic SUV.

Looking beyond the RAV4, Toyota’s advancements in software-defined vehicles and over-the-air updates signal a future where cars are more connected and adaptable than ever. As technology continues to evolve, Toyota aims to stay at the forefront, offering vehicles that can grow and improve along with their owners. This commitment to innovation ensures that Toyota vehicles, including the RAV4, will remain relevant and competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Whether you’re drawn to hybrid efficiency, innovative safety, or digital convenience, the all-new Toyota RAV4 sets a new benchmark in the SUV market. With its impressive electric range, fast charging capabilities, and advanced features, the RAV4 plug-in hybrid offers a compelling package for those seeking a versatile and sustainable vehicle. As Toyota continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the automotive industry, the RAV4 stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to creating vehicles that not only meet the needs of today’s drivers but also pave the way for a cleaner, more connected future.

