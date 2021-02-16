All Jaguar cars will be electric by 2025

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that all of its Jaguar vehicles will be all electric by 2025, the company also announced that all of its Land Rover vehicles will be all electric by 2030.

Land Rover will release six pure electric vehicles in the next five years and the first pure electric only Land Rover will be released in 2024.

By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. Jaguar will exist to make life extraordinary by creating dramatically beautiful automotive experiences that leave its customers feeling unique and rewarded. Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned Jaguar XJ replacement will not form part of the line-up, as the brand looks to realise its unique potential.

Jaguar and Land Rover will offer pure electric power, nameplate by nameplate, by 2030. By this time, in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains.

The company has plans to transform into a net zero carbon business by 2039, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Jaguar Land Rover

