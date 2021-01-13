Alienware M15 and M17 R4 gaming laptops launchinbg January 26th 2021

At CES 2021 this week Dell has unveiled new versions of its Alienware M15 and M17 R4 gaming notebooks, and will be making them available to purchase laster this month from $2,150. Dell has also released a new version of the Aurora AMD Ryzen Edition R10 making it available from today priced at $1,080.The new m17 R4 is Alienware’s first laptop sporting a 360Hz display and both the 15-inch m15 R4 and 17-inch m17 R4 features a similar range of components and ports. The Alienware M15 R4 features a 15.6 inch display and Dell/Alienware will offer a choice of a 1080p 300 Hz display panel with 3ms response time or a 4K 60 Hz display with 1ms response time.

Connectivity on the Alienware M15 R4 includes : Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.1, mini DisplayPort 1.4, headset, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a microSD card reader. There’s also an Ethernet port with support for data transfer speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier port.

The specifications are similar for the Alienware M17 R4, but the large laptop can be equipped with a choice 144 Hz or 360 Hz 1080p displays offering with 7ms or 5ms response times, respectively, or a 4K 60 Hz display with a 25ms response time, depending on your needs.

The Alienware m17 R4 Starting at $2,149.99 from January 26th, 2021 and Alienware m15 R4 starting at $2,149.99January 26th, 2021.

