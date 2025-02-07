Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida priced from £27,895

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is the latest addition to the Junior range, offering a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and Italian design. This compact hybrid vehicle is powered by a sophisticated 136hp hybrid powertrain, which combines a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a 21kW electric motor integrated into a smooth-shifting 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This innovative setup allows the Junior Ibrida to operate in electric-only mode at low speeds or under light loads, making it ideal for navigating city streets and traffic. When more power is needed for longer journeys or highway driving, the hybrid system seamlessly engages the gasoline engine, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.

The Junior Ibrida’s advanced hybrid technology not only enhances its performance but also contributes to its impressive fuel efficiency. By using the electric motor for low-speed driving and regenerative braking, the Ibrida minimizes fuel consumption and reduces emissions, making it an eco-friendly choice for environmentally conscious drivers. With its compact size, measuring just 4.1m in length and 1.5m in height, the Junior Ibrida is perfectly suited for maneuvering through narrow city streets and fitting into tight parking spaces, while still offering a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior.

Pricing and Availability

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is priced competitively, with a starting price of £27,895 OTR, making it an attractive option for those seeking a premium hybrid vehicle without breaking the bank. Orders for the Junior Ibrida will open later this month, with the first customer deliveries expected to commence in the second quarter of the year. For drivers looking to enhance their Junior Ibrida experience, Alfa Romeo offers optional Technology and Premium Packs, which include a range of desirable features such as LED Matrix headlamps, wireless charging, heated and massaging seats, and more. These packs allow customers to tailor their Junior Ibrida to their specific preferences and needs, further elevating the already impressive standard features of this stylish hybrid.

Stylish Design and Advanced Features

The Junior Ibrida not only excels in performance and efficiency but also features a striking design that is unmistakably Alfa Romeo. The exterior of the Ibrida features the iconic Leggenda scudetto grille, which serves as a bold and recognizable centerpiece, flanked by sleek LED headlamps and taillamps that provide excellent visibility while adding to the vehicle’s modern aesthetic. The 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gloss black mirror covers further enhance the Junior Ibrida’s sporty and sophisticated appearance, making it stand out on the road.

Inside, the Junior Ibrida’s cabin is equally impressive, with a focus on both style and functionality. The Icona seats, upholstered in a stylish black and blue cloth, provide a comfortable and supportive seating experience for both driver and passengers. The eight-colour ambient lighting system allows occupants to create the perfect atmosphere to suit their mood, while the 10.25-inch configurable Cannocchiale instrument cluster and driver-oriented central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keep the driver informed and connected.

Practicality and Connectivity

Despite its compact dimensions, the Junior Ibrida offers exceptional practicality, with a class-leading 415-litre boot that provides ample space for luggage, groceries, or other cargo. This generous boot capacity makes the Ibrida an ideal choice for those who need a vehicle that can accommodate their daily needs without compromising on style or performance.

Connectivity is another area where the Junior Ibrida excels, with Alfa Connect Services included as standard. These services feature Amazon Alexa integration and a innovative ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, which allows drivers to interact with their vehicle using natural language commands. This seamless interaction and convenience ensure that drivers can stay focused on the road while still accessing the information and features they need.

Specifications

Engine: 136hp 48V hybrid powertrain with 21kW electric motor

136hp 48V hybrid powertrain with 21kW electric motor Transmission: 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox

6-speed dual-clutch gearbox Dimensions: 4.1m length, 1.5m height

4.1m length, 1.5m height Boot Space: 415 litres

415 litres Exterior Features: Leggenda scudetto grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, gloss black mirror covers

Leggenda scudetto grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, gloss black mirror covers Interior Features: Icona seats with black/blue cloth, eight-colour ambient lighting, 10.25-inch Cannocchiale instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Icona seats with black/blue cloth, eight-colour ambient lighting, 10.25-inch Cannocchiale instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety Features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, e-Call, Alfa Romeo Connected Services

Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, e-Call, Alfa Romeo Connected Services Optional Packs: Technology Pack (LED Matrix headlamps, wireless charging, parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering), Premium Pack (cargo flex kit, tinted windows, leather steering wheel, heated and massaging seats)

Summary

For those interested in exploring other options within the Alfa Romeo Junior range, the Italian automaker offers two additional models that cater to different preferences and needs. The all-electric Junior Elettrica is powered by a 156hp motor and features an impressive 255-mile range, making it an excellent choice for those who prioritize zero-emission driving and longer-distance travel. On the other hand, the high-performance Junior Veloce, with its potent 280hp engine, is designed for driving enthusiasts who crave a more thrilling and dynamic experience behind the wheel.

Regardless of which Junior model one chooses, they can expect the same level of Italian craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative design that Alfa Romeo is renowned for. To learn more about the Junior range and other Alfa Romeo vehicles, interested individuals can visit the automaker’s website, where they will find detailed information, specifications, and stunning visuals that showcase the brand’s commitment to creating automobiles that are as beautiful as they are functional.

Source Alfa Romeo



