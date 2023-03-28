Akasa Maxwell AC Pro fanless case for InteI NUC 13 Pro

Akasa has this week launched its new Maxwell AC Pro for the latest range of InteI NUC 13 Pro processors codename Arena Canyon. The fanless small form factor case has been designed to accommodate Core i3, i5 and i7 processors up to 40W TDP and is perfect for systems that require silent operation without compromising power says Akasa. Measuring 218.5 x 206 x 80.3 mm in size and requiring just 3.6L of the space the aluminium case can be used for a wide variety of different applications from digital signage, home theater setups to edge computing.

“The Maxwell AC Pro is a compact yet powerful cooling solution that is specifically designed to fit the InteI NUC 13 Pro range seamlessly. The advanced design includes two 8 mm heat pipes which can efficiently transfer up to 40W TDP worth of heat to the premium aluminium fins, which can comfortably tame the 35W processors in the InteI NUC 13 Pro range. Akasa’s Maxwell AC Pro will support the Slim versions of these boards, compatibility will not be an issue with the standard I/O ports. The Maxwell AC Pro will be available to purchase soon, please keep updated through our social media platforms and newsletters.”

Akasa Maxwell AC Pro fanless case

“With the release of Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PCs, we are introducing our newest product, the Akasa Maxwell AC Pro, that is a fanless design with sleek cover panels coupled with a diamond effect made from premium aluminium. This superb case is perfect for a wide range of applications and environments.”

“The vPro Platform returns for the i5 and i7 models, which boast some unique features such as remote management and base level security protection from threats. Alongside this, the NUC 13 Pro range comes with Wi-Fi 6, support for up to four extended displays (using 2 HDMI and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports), up to 64GB of expandable DDR4 RAM and PCIe x4 Gen4 compatibility for the M.2 drive. This extensive list of features makes the InteI NUC 13 Pro range a no- brainer for those looking for high performance in a small form factor.”

Source : Akasa : Fanless Tech





