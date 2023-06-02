DREO ChefMaker combination air fryer

If you would like to be able to cook delicious high quality food with minimal hassle, you might be interested in a new combination prior designed to not only keep the moisture in your food but also cook a wide variety of different foods easily and deliciously. The combination air fryer comes with its own companion phone application allowing you to monitor progress, select recipes and control remotely the DREO ChefMaker. Specifically designed to provide a balance of flavour, science and efficiency in a kitchen counter appliance.

Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the unique air fryer from roughly $259 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Preparing an elaborate meal after a busy day is often rewarding, but the taste is proportional to effort. For example, cooking a steak to perfection requires measuring its core temperature and adding butter and spices at the right time. Cleaning up grease spills and cast iron cookware follows. But when you’re new to cooking, the effort may not always yield the desired result, leading to an overcooked steak and lingering smoke. Kitchen appliances may help, but convenience risks losing your meal deliciousness.”

Combination air fryer

“Let`s take the meat for example. Cooking meat involves heating and categorizing its biological structure, mainly the meat fibers and connective tissues. Meat fibers should be cooked between 115-150 degrees Fahrenheit, while connective tissues require a temperature above 160 degrees Fahrenheit to soften. Therefore, cooking meat can be a trade-off between having a tender texture or transforming the connective tissues. Balancing these factors is crucial to achieving the desired outcome.”

If the DREO ChefMaker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the DREO ChefMaker combination air fryer project browse the promotional video below.

“CombiCook is a cooking technique that maximizes the balance of every part of the ingredients, based on the user’s needs, by combining water and heat. This equilibrium is achieved through a scientific understanding of the ingredients’ structures and the utilization of water properties to ensure even temperature penetration at every cooking stage, resulting in perfectly balanced heating.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the combination air fryer, jump over to the official DREO ChefMaker crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



