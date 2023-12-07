GIGABYTE Waterforce X II AIO PC CPU liquid coolers

GIGABYTE has this week announced the launch of its latest series of CPU liquid coolers in the form of the AORUS Waterforce X II and Waterforce II. These new products are designed to meet the cooling needs of a wide range of computer users, from those of you thinking of building your next PC rig although is simply looking to get started by adding easy to install liquid cooling to their systems to keep temperatures to a minimum.

The Waterforce liquid CPU coolers are available in two sizes, 240 mm and 360 mm radiators, ensuring that there is a fit for various system configurations. They are engineered to deliver high performance while also enhancing the visual appeal of your computer with their sleek design.

The AORUS Waterforce X II series stands out with its introduction of the Fan EZ-Chain Mag, a magnetic interlocking system that makes the installation process much simpler. This feature is particularly appealing to those who value ease and efficiency when building or upgrading their systems. Additionally, the series includes a distinctive circular full-color LCD Edge View, which can play videos and display custom text. This allows users to personalize their systems in a unique way. With 40 MB of onboard storage, customizing the visual elements of your computer is more straightforward than ever before.

AIO CPU liquid coolers

AORUS WATERFORCE X II 360 / AORUS WATERFORCE X II 360 ICE / AORUS WATERFORCE X II 240

Newly Designed Upgraded Pump with Excellent Performance.

Fan EZ-Chain Mag: DIY-friendly fan design with magnetic interlocking mechanism and DAISY-CHAIN.

LCD Edge View: Circular full-color LCD for video playback/custom text support.

40 MB of integrated storage capacity for custom files to express your creativity.

New fan blade design increases both airflow and pressure, while reducing noise.

The water block and fan feature gradient lighting can be synchronized with other devices through GCC.

Universal design for fan and pump RPM control, compatible with all motherboard brands.

FDB 50,000 hours lifetime.

Another highlight of the AORUS Waterforce X II series is the new fan blade design, which has been optimized to improve airflow and pressure while reducing noise, resulting in a quieter operation. The series also offers gradient lighting that is compatible with GCC synchronization, creating a visually immersive experience. The universal RPM control design ensures that these coolers are compatible with various motherboard brands, adding to their versatility. Furthermore, the coolers are built with Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) technology, which significantly extends their lifespan to an impressive 50,000 hours, ensuring long-term durability and reliability.

AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 / AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 ICE / AORUS WATERFORCE II 240

Newly Designed Upgraded Pump with Excellent Performance.

Fan EZ-Chain: DIY-friendly fan design with slide-in interlocking mechanism and DAISY-CHAIN.

330-degree Rotatable water block design.

New fan blade design increases both airflow and pressure, while reducing noise.

The ARGB fan lighting can be synchronized with other devices.

Universal design for fan and pump RPM control, compatible with all motherboard brands.

The AORUS Waterforce II CPU liquid cooler series also incorporates user-friendly features such as the Fan EZ-Chain and a 330-degree rotatable water block, which provides flexibility during installation. This series includes the same new fan blade design for enhanced airflow and noise reduction. Additionally, it features ARGB fan lighting synchronization, allowing for a unified aesthetic across your system’s components.

Both the AORUS Waterforce X II and Waterforce II series are equipped with a universal RPM control design for fans and pumps. This feature ensures that the coolers can work seamlessly with a wide range of motherboard brands, offering versatility for system integration. This compatibility is crucial for builders who may have preferences for certain motherboard manufacturers or who may upgrade their motherboards in the future.

GIGABYTE’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design is evident in the release of the AORUS Waterforce X II and Waterforce II series. Whether you opt for the 240 mm or 360 mm radiator option, these liquid coolers are designed to provide not only top-tier cooling performance but also to enhance the visual appeal of your system.

The CPU liquid coolers’ straightforward installation process, customizable features, and dependable performance make them an attractive choice for PC builders and enthusiasts. With these new offerings, GIGABYTE continues to solidify its position as a leader in the computer hardware industry, catering to the needs of a wide array of users who demand both aesthetics and functionality in their cooling solutions.



