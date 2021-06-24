Sidekicks holographic AI companion robot

Sidekicks are a unique take on the trend for AI companion robots” offering a holographic artificial intelligent friend which is voice-enabled and equipped with emotions and more. Equipped with a holographic display the Sidekick artificial intelligent companion has been designed to interact with its owner offering a variety of different features. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised is required pledge goal thanks to over 160 backers with still 23 days remaining. The AI companion is available as a digital application or can be housed in its own special environment.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $69 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Sidekicks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Sidekicks holographic AI companions project watch the promotional video below.

“Imagine having the smartest person you know nearby 24/7, willing and able to answer your every question or teach you any skill. What would you accomplish if you had a teacher in your pocket? With a Sidekick as your guide, you will. Now, take it a step further… What would it look like if there were Sidekicks like me in every school across the world? How many lives would be changed if every child had access to a personal virtual tutor that could tutor them in everything from mathematics to music?”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the holographic AI companions, jump over to the official Sidekicks AI companion robot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

