Destruction AllStars loses default voice chat

Destruction AllStars’ developer Lucid Games has rolled out an update for the title, which disables the voice chat by default. Lucid says it’s now “actively working on longer-term enhancements to the voice communications system.” The developer turned off voice communications after many harassment complaints. The game’s voice chat was originally switched on by default, after all, and you couldn’t easily mute everyone.

If you wanted to switch voice off, you had to go into the PlayStation 5 menu and disable voice chat. If you didn’t you’d have to listen to other players through your DualSense controller’s speaker. Plus, some people didn’t even know their voices were being transmitted through the DualSense’s mic, so there was not only deliberate harassment but also a lot of background noise.

It’s strange that voice chat was enabled by default when harassment is pretty common in online games these days. But with Hotfix 1.2.2 here, you don’t have to worry about being subjected to bad language and more the moment you jump into the game if all you want to do is to blow off steam by smashing virtual cars and such. If you were experiencing harassment or just didn’t like what you were hearing, this is great.

Source Engadget

