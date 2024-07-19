Dynabook AI equipped Tecra A-Series Business Laptops

Dynabook has introduced its latest professional laptops, the 14-inch Tecra A40-M and 16-inch Tecra A60-M, both enhanced with AI capabilities. These new models are engineered with Intel Core Ultra processors and run on Windows 11 Pro, aiming to redefine productivity and performance for modern professionals and educators.

The Tecra A60-M is Dynabook’s first 16-inch, AI-enhanced, full-performance laptop designed to meet the needs of creative and finance professionals, software developers, engineers, and more. It features a slim, backpack-friendly form factor and a full-sized backlit 10-key keyboard. The 14-inch Tecra A40-M is built for uncompromising productivity on the go, making it ideal for field jobs and today’s work-from-anywhere professionals, educators, and students.

AI Powered

Both laptops feature Copilot AI and are equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance on workflows and tasks. This integration allows users to streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance overall productivity with intelligent suggestions and seamless communication assistd by AI. Additional AI enhancements include:

AI noise reduction for clear communication by removing background noise during conference calls

A new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements like background blur, eye contact, and face framing

AI-enhanced battery management for optimized performance and extended usage

Ergonomic New Design

Standing out from the crowd of business laptops, the new Tecra models feature compact and lightweight, dark blue chassis designs that are both stylish and durable, exceeding MIL-STD-810H standards. Both models are equipped with 16:10 WQXGA displays with available touch options, full-size premium backlit keyboards with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and large ClickPads.

Security

As Secured-core PCs, the Tecra A40-M and A60-M are among the most secure laptops available, providing comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats. These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be equipped with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners, and smart card readers, ensuring that both personal and corporate data remain safe and secure.

Connectivity

These new Tecra laptops ensure superior connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, providing fast and reliable network access. Additionally, a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, help maintain a clutter-free workspace. The new high-resolution display and enhanced audio and video capabilities make these laptops ideal for both collaborative and solo work.

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry, which is why it offers one of the best standard warranties in the business. For even greater peace of mind, Dynabook’s industry-leading +Care Service Warranty with On-site can be added for worry-free reliability with up to four years of coverage. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M can be custom ordered today from the Dynabook website and partners, with each model starting under $1,300.

