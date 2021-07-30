Aesty has created a new hairstyling flat iron they have launched via Kickstarter and have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 26 days remaining. The hairstyling flat iron has been specifically designed to combine all the features needed for flawless styling in a cordless design. Equipped with premium titanium plates the dual heater is capable of providing immediate heat and its quick charge rechargeable battery is safety be carried on commercial airlines.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Aesty campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Aesty cordless hair styling flat iron project view the promotional video below.

“The temperature control system and titanium heat plates minimize hair damage while its cordless feature allows you to style freely with no limitations. Aesty was designed to meet the styling needs of everyone, regardless of age, race or sex. If you’re looking for change, discover your new look with Aesty. “

“To achieve this goal, we worked with our hair iron development partners with more than a decade-long experience, in order to create a product that proves its value more than any other hair iron. We now present you with our unique precision control system and high-performing temperature sensors that can deliver both, the best hair styling and healthy hair.”

Source : Kickstarter

