New Adobe Photoshop update rolls out to iPads with Curves, pressure sensitivity and more

Adobe has today rolled out a new update to its Photoshop iPad application adding a number of new features including Curves and brush sensitivity. The highly requested features are available in the latest version of Photoshop on iPad and Adobe is also rolling out new releases of Adobe Fresco and all Creative Cloud video and audio apps. The new Curves feature offers a similar experience to that within the desktop Photoshop application, enabling users to adjust color and tone in a non-destructible way.

“Today we introduce Curves to the iPad. Curves enable you to make specific adjustments to the color and tone of your image (i.e. contrast, exposure, saturation, highlights, shadows, and color balance) in a non-destructive way. This first version includes adjustments of tonal curves for all channels, multi-node selections, and some great new affordances to enable the app to recognize when you want to tap and drag a node with your finger or pencil or select it. We know many of our customers on the desktop rely on the numerical inputs for precise adjustments. These number inputs, along with the eyedropper tools will ship soon in a future release.

In response to customers who’ve told us you sometimes feel you must press too hard to make strokes, you can now adjust the pressure sensitivity of your Apple Pencil for more precise brushing, cloning, and other effects when using brush-based tools. This will allow you to brush as softly or as firmly as you’d like in ways that are unique to, and thus customized for the pencil and tablet environment.”

To learn more about the latest additions to the Adobe iPad Photoshop application jump over to the official Adobe blog by following the link below.

Source : Adobe

