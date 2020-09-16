Adobe Illustrator iPad app now available to pre-order

Designers and digital artists patiently waiting for the arrival of Adobe Illustrator on Apples iPad tablet, will be pleased to know that the highly anticipated Illustrator iPad application is now available to preorder and will be officially rolling out on 21st October 2020. The Illustrator iPad app is part of Adobe Creative Cloud and is a free download for Creative Cloud members who have a plan that includes Illustrator.

“Illustrator on the iPad works intuitively with your Apple Pencil so you can create stunning graphics anywhere you happen to be. And, as a 1.0 release, this is just the beginning. Design with precision, as naturally as you would with pen and paper. Create lines, shapes, type, gradients, and effects. Merge or cut graphics with quick Pencil gestures to remove unwanted areas. Make your graphics pop with all-new effects such as point gradients, radial repeats, patterns, and symmetry.”

“Work on a project across Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Fresco. Plus, your Illustrator work is automatically synced to the cloud, so you can always access your latest version from your desktop or iPad. There’s so much to discover. Illustrator on the iPad comes with over 17,000 fonts, 20+ color palettes, up-to-the-minute livestreams from famous creatives, and guided tutorials. “

Source : Adobe : 9to5Mac

