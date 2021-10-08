Adobe completes acquisition of Frame.io

As well as announcing the availability of its new Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 software, Adobe has also announced the finalization of its acquisition of Frame.io after announcing the purchase back in August 2021.

Frame.io is a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform and Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky as part of the Creative Cloud organization.

“Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.”

“With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.”

Adobe’s acquisition of Frame.io finalized

– The acquisition of Frame.io brings Adobe Creative Cloud’s collaboration services to video and will make it easy for teams to collaborate across Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

– All Creative Cloud customers will benefit from seamless collaboration on video projects with Frame.io workflow functionality built natively in – Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.

– With the addition of Frame, Adobe will continue to collaborate across all stakeholders of creativity beyond Adobe’s applications that includes third-party applications in the entire creative ecosystem.

Source : Adobe : Frame

