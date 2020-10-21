Add touchscreen to any display with BLUEVER Hello X2

The development team at BLUEVER have created a new device that is capable of transforming any monitor or screen into a touchscreen display. The unique device is positioned in the top right corner of your display and will allow you to interact using touch and drag mouse actions directly from the tip of your finger.

Early bird pledges are available from $69 or roughly £52, offering a 21% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place next month during October 2020.

“With the help of its built-in camera and infrared light bulbs, BLUEVER Hello X2 detects your moving finger towards the monitor and translates it into touch and drag mouse actions with high accuracy and no latency. It makes your work and fun more efficient and engaging.

BLUEVER Hello X2 works with any average laptop or desktop with Mac or Windows OS and a monitor screen size starts from 10” up to 27”, and converts them into fancy touchscreens.It makes the interaction with your computer more intuitive and instinctive, therefore your life and work more efficient and easier.”

“BLUEVER Hello X2 is easy to mount on monitors of all sizes from 10” to 27”. It clips onto the upper right corner of the monitor and you should be able to find a firm fit by turning the screw by hand to adjust.

In case you switch to a new computer or monitor of different size or thickness, you can still use your BLUEVER Hello X2 with it. It won’t occupy any extra space on your table, and is so small and lightweight that won’t add a bulk of burden to your monitor.”

Source : Kickstarter

