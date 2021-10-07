ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card storage

ADATA has this week introduced its new Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card storage featuring the latest SD 7 specification which supports PCIe and NVMe. The new storage card is capable of delivering performance on par with SSDs, but offering users the ultra-portable form factor of an SD Card.

“ADATA Technology, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, mobile accessories, gaming products, electric power trains, and industrial solutions today announces the new ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card. It can be inserted into digital cameras to take high-quality photos or 4K videos and then inserted into a PC that supports SD 7.0 for seamless editing or playback. With capacities ranging from 256 GB to 512 GB, the Premier Extreme SDXC SD Express Card has plenty of space for loads of content to allow creativity without limitations.”

The Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 Express Card supports PCIe Gen 3 and NVMe and provides read and write performance of up to 800/700 MB/s, roughly 1.5 times faster than SATA SSDs. When compared to UHS-II SD and UHS-I SD cards, it’s about 2.7 and 8 times faster, respectively says ADATA. The Premier Extreme SDXC SD 7.0 memory card is backward compatible with the UHS-I devices with read and write speed of up to 100 MB/s and conforms to the V30 Video Speed Class.

“With ever higher quality audio and video content, creators have embraced SSDs with their high-speed access to content and applications on their PCs. SD Cards have traditionally been limited in this regard. With support for PCIe and NVMe, SD Express Cards have overcome these limitations. With PCIe Gen3 x1 (SD 7.0), the theoretical transfer speed of an SD Express Card is 985MB/s. In the future, with PCIe Gen4 x1 (SD 7.0/SD 8.0) a theoretical speed of 1970MB/s will be possible and with PCIe Gen4 x2 (SD 8.0) a theoretical speed of 3940MB/s will be possible.”

Source : ADATA

