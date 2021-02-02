ADATA IEM5141A eMMC introduced for IoT industrial applications

ADATA Technology has unveiled its new ADATA IEM5141A embedded multi media cards, created to provide eMMC for industrial and IoT applications. The new ADATA IEM5141A has been created to meet JEDEC eMMC 5.1 HS400 standards to delivers high read/write speeds of up to 300/170 MB/s,and low-power consumption of optimized performance, explains ADATA.

“The IEM5141A is a fully integrated device with built-in controllerand NAND Flash for higher capacities, durability, and perfectly suited for space-constrained IPCs and server boot-up applications. Furthermore, the IEM5141A offers Auto sleep on/off mode for low power consumption, Partitioning Management, and Thermal Throttling. It also features wide-temperature operability (-40°C – +85°C) and a 3,000 P/E cycle for excellent stability and reliability.



The IEM5141A is geared towards AIoT applications, fleet management, drone, and medical applications, industrial PCs, and automation, among other applications. The IEM5141A comes in MLC and TLC variants and with capacities ranging from 8 GB-32 GB.”

Source : Tech Power Up

