New Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 notebooks unveiled

Acer has introduced three new notebooks this week in the form of the Swift 5 and Swift 3 in to different configurations. Acer explains in its press release that the Swift 3 notebook designs are a part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program and targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge.

“The new Acer Swift notebook lines represent a substantial leap forward in performance, responsiveness and usability for our customers who are cultivating a unique blend of work, life and passion-projects on-the-go,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Acer took meticulous care to ensure that all aspects of the design were elevated to match the best-in-class experience the Intel Evo platform provides to help our customers achieve more.”

– The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 999.99.

– The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.5-inch 2K display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 799.99.

– The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 699.99.

Swift 5: Portable Sophistication with Antimicrobial Properties

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) ultrathin-and-light notebook marries an uber-stylish design with the latest performance technology. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors and verified[1] to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo platform, the Swift 5 has the power and performance to seamlessly run multiple applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life[3] for all-day productivity. The Swift 5 can handle video, graphics and more on-the-go with new Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The impressive capabilities of the Swift 5 are matched by its sophisticated aesthetics. The premium magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis is durable yet lightweight; it weighs about 1 kg (2.29 lbs). The specially-designed hinge elevates the device when the screen is opened, which improves ergonomics while typing, provides better thermal performance and keeps the focus on the vibrant 14-inch Full HD display. Boasting a 340-nit brightness[4] rating and covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, the display is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, resulting in a 90% screen-to-body ratio and creating an immersive viewing experience and more compact form factor.

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution[2] on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.

Swift 3: Performance and Portability in Two Different Display Choices

Providing an ideal balance between performance and design, two models in the Acer Swift 3 line will be powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and are a part Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. The Swift 3 notebooks are currently targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge.

The two new Swift 3 models have a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4.[4] Customers will also enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection with WiFi 6 (Gig +).

The new Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) maximizes viewing with a productivity-boosting and vibrant 13.5-inch display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing and less need to scroll. In addition, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness[4] rating. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) provides up to 18 hours of battery life[3] for more than all-day productivity. Plus, the lightweight and durable aluminium and magnesium-aluminium design makes the Swift 3 (SF313-53) easy to transport anywhere; it measures only 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, weighing just 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg).

Source : Acer

