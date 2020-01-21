Acer Chromebook 712 is designed to be durable

Acer has launched a new Chromebook designed for education, the Acer Chromebook 712, it is also designed to be durable and it comes with a MIL-STD 810G rating.

The new Acer 712 comes with a 12 inch display and it features a battery that will give you up to 12 hours of usage, it is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processors.

The new Acer Chromebooks 712 will boost learning with a 3:2 aspect ratio that gives students 18 percent more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display. As a result, they can read more information and view more images, such as maps and diagrams, before needing to scroll. The 12-inch display features a HD+ 1366 x 912 resolution and IPS6 technology. It is available with either a touch- (C871T) or non-touch (C871) display option. The Acer Chromebook 712 can be opened a full 180 degrees, letting it lay flat on a desk for sharing with other students during classes or for school projects. The device’s logo placement has also been moved to the side to allow room for a school’s custom engraving in the center.

The Acer 712 Chromebook will launch in April and May in Europe and in the US in March, it will cost $329.99 when it launches.

Source Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals