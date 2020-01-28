Adafruit has announced the availability of its new industrial quality 6 DoF IMU, accelerometer and gyroscope development board, which includes features such as tap detection, activity detection, pedometer/step counter, together with a programmable finite state machine / machine learning core that can perform basic gesture recognition.

“This IMU sensor has 6 degrees of freedom – 3 degrees each of linear acceleration and angular velocity at varying rates within a respectable range. For the accelerometer: ±2/±4/±8/±16 g at 1.6 Hz to 6.7KHz update rate. For the gyroscope:

±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000/±4000 dps at 12.5 Hz to 6.7 KHz. In particular, this is one of the few gyro’s we stock with 4000 dps range, usually they top out at 2000. This sensor has extra calibration and compensation circuits to give it excellent performance in a wide environmental range from -40 to +105°C. Most other IMU sensors don’t have industrial temperature ranges, or have wide accuracy variation as the temperature changes. The accelerometer and gyroscope also are on the same silicon die, which will keep the 6 measurements synchronized better than when the two sensors are on separate dies.”

The Adafruit ISM330DHCX accelerometer and gyroscope develop board is now available to purchase directly from the company’s online store priced at $14.95. Check out the video to learn more about the new products available from Adafruit during January 2020.

Source: Adafruit

