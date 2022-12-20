AC Cobra GT Roadster launching in 2023

AC Cars have revealed that they will be releasing a new AC Cobra GT Roadster in 2023, the car will be launched next spring.

The car will apparently come with a V8 and it will feature 654 horsepower and come with 575 lb-ft of torque, it will have a 0 to 60 time of just 3.6 seconds.

Meticulously engineered to be exceptional, the new high-performance roadster is the result of three years’ intense investment and development. Combining cutting-edge material and manufacturing technologies, this limited-production icon can be commissioned to clients’ tastes.

Classed as a true grand tourer, combining speed, agility, and balance with comfort and practicality, the AC Cobra GT roadster is the most advanced Cobra ever conceived.

Unmistakably an AC Cobra, albeit with a contemporary aesthetic, the AC Cobra GT celebrates the marque’s unrivalled heritage yet shows its focus on the future.

With an extruded aluminium space frame chassis, developed specifically for the new AC Cobra GT roadster by partners Icona Design Group and Cecomp Spa in Italy, the car retains a timeless style familiar with fans of the 1960’s original.

You can find out more details about the new AC Cobra GT over at the AC website at the link below, we will have more details about the car closer to launch.

Source AC Cars, Autocar





