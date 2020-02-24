8th-Gen VW Golf GTI to debut in Geneva

VW is teasing the debut of the 8th generation Golf GTI at the Geneva Motor Show next month. The new GTI has the first Digital Cockpit of the GTI line. It will also feature a multifunction sports leather steering wheel with touch controls.

The Digital Cockpit will have a 32-color background and have a GTI-specific mode. We only have a single teaser image of the new GTI for now, and it shows the front end of the vehicle. It has an open front bumper with GTI wings and a honeycomb grille. The radiator grille can be optionally illuminated via a radiator grille crossbar.

In the back, the car will have a GTI diffuser with left and right tailpipes. While the car will debut officially in Geneva, it won’t launch until the second half of 2020.

