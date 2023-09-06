Apex-maker X1 high-speed professional 8K LCD 3D printer is the first of its kind to combine a 16″ Mono LCD with 8K resolution, offering users an unprecedented level of detail and clarity in their 3D printed creations. The Apex-maker X1 is designed to bring the smallest features to life with incredible precision. Whether it’s a face brimming with emotion or a complex pattern, this printer’s 46 x 46um square pixels design and large print volume of 353 x 198 x 400 mm ensure that every detail is captured with stunning accuracy.

“Made to filter the air while you work, it absorbs printing odors and helps keep the air clean to give you a safer workspace that you’ll want to keep hanging out in. Apex-maker’s HD camera connects to the app to give you an inside look as your creation comes to life. Always know what’s happening with your print. The indicator light on the Apex-maker X1 shines clear and bright to give you updates on your work for transparency at every stage of the job.”

One of the standout features of the Apex-maker X1 is its impressive printing speed. Capable of reaching a maximum speed of 180mm/h, this printer significantly reduces the time it takes to bring a project from concept to reality. The large 16” LCD provides a substantial visual printing area, allowing users to create on a larger scale and test multiple design variations simultaneously. This not only speeds up the creative process but also encourages exploration and experimentation without the worry of time constraints.

The high LCD transmittance of the Apex-maker X1 is another feature that sets it apart. This allows the printer to utilize light more efficiently, curing prints faster and completing projects in less time. The high-energy light source module delivers 10mW/cm2, enhancing production speed while maintaining high-quality results.

“When 3D printers lose power, they often leave a half-finished design in their wake, forcing designers to start again from scratch. Apex-maker avoids this conundrum with Power Loss Protect, a feature that pauses print jobs when power goes out – then picks up exactly where it left off when power returns. “

The Apex-maker X1 also boasts a stable motion system, featuring dual linear guides and a closed-loop motor. This ensures that prints remain flawless even at regular print speeds of 30-80mm/h and a top speed of 180mm/h.

If the Apex-maker X1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Apex-maker X1 8K LCD 3D printer project explore the promotional video below.

High-speed data transmission is another key feature of the Apex-maker X1. Enabled by Chitubox’s latest control scheme, the printer can process 8K data in an instant, resulting in up to 6X faster printing. This means less waiting time between the user and their creation.

“Quick touch controls. Print progress reminders. Status updates. The responsive 7-inch touchscreen has it all, giving you better control over your project and clearer updates along the way – so you get a clearer screen for your work, and better control of your project.”

The 46*46um square pixels design and 8K Mono LCD of the Apex-maker X1 provide incredible accuracy and beautiful detail in every line and layer. This results in fewer jagged edges and less deformation in each print run.

The closed-loop motor ensures reliable motion control, turning every stroke into a masterstroke. The dual linear guides with ball screw modules can produce layers as thin as 0.01 to 0.3mm. Additionally, the pre-calibrated build plate ensures the bed is always perfectly level, eliminating the need for manual leveling and reducing the risk of print jobs with unstable foundations.

