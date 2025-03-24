8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard C64 Review : Vintage Looks, Modern Power

There’s something magical about combining vintage design with modern tech—and the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (C64 Edition) does exactly that. It’s a beautiful tribute to the Commodore 64, with all the precision, performance, and features of a contemporary mechanical keyboard.

I’ve been using this keyboard as my go to keyboard for a few weeks now, and it hasn’t just met my expectations—it’s exceeded them. Whether you’re a retro computing fan, a mechanical keyboard enthusiast, or just someone looking for something unique on your desk, this keyboard is a joy to use and look at.

Now Available at a Special Price

Even better, the C64 Edition is now on special offer at just $89.99, down from its usual $109.99 retail price. For what you get in terms of design, build, functionality, and the included accessories, that’s a seriously compelling deal.

And if the C64-inspired aesthetic isn’t quite your thing? No problem—8BitDo also offers Fami, NES, and Xbox-themed editions, each with their own nostalgic twist. The form factor and performance remain the same, but you can choose the version that best suits your taste or for retro memories.

Design and Build Quality

Let’s start with the most obvious feature—the design. The C64 Edition looks almost exactly like the classic Commodore 64 keyboard. The beige and brown keycaps, matte plastic chassis, and the retro-styled badge all combine into something that’s both familiar and fresh. This isn’t a gimmick—it’s a thoughtful design that feels like a modern heir to the original.

While the body is made from plastic, it doesn’t feel cheap. Quite the opposite—it’s solid, dense, and well-balanced on the desk. The weight keeps it from sliding around, and the build is rigid with no noticeable flex. The matte surface resists fingerprints and gives the keyboard a clean, professional finish.

Specifications :

Compatibility: Windows 10 (1903) and above Android 9.0 and above

Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless (via included adapter) Bluetooth® LE Wired USB-C

Dimensions & Weight: Keyboard: 376.6 × 169.6 × 46.8 mm / 1050g Dual Super Buttons: 160.2 × 74.6 × 32.3 mm / 270g Super Stick: 75 × 75 × 80 mm / 150g (C64 Edition only)

Battery: 2000mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery Approx. 200 hours of use per charge 4 hours charging time



Typing Experience and Daily Use

Typing on the 8BitDo C64 Edition is genuinely enjoyable. The Kailh Box White switches are crisp and tactile, with that satisfying click you expect from a proper mechanical keyboard. Every press feels precise, and the SA-profile keycaps elevate the overall comfort. These keycaps are tall, sculpted, and shaped for your fingers—they’re not just about retro vibes; they’re ergonomic, too.

The keyboard also supports hot-swappable switches, meaning you can easily replace the Kailhs with your preferred switches without soldering. That gives the board long-term flexibility and appeals to anyone who likes to experiment with feel or sound.

I’ve used it for writing, editing, emails, and casual gaming, and it hasn’t missed a beat. This isn’t just a retro showpiece—it’s a workhorse with character.

Three Connection Modes

The keyboard gives you flexible options for connecting:

Bluetooth® LE – Simple wireless pairing, ideal for Mac, tablets, and Android devices

– Simple wireless pairing, ideal for Mac, tablets, and Android devices 2.4GHz Wireless – Lag-free input using the included USB dongle (magnetically stored in the back)

– Lag-free input using the included USB dongle (magnetically stored in the back) USB-C Wired – For direct connection and charging

Switching between modes is easy thanks to a rotary selector dial on the top-left of the keyboard. Next to that, a second dial allows for volume adjustment. These tactile dials are one of my favorite features—they’re easy to use and add to the keyboard’s physical charm.

Bluetooth performance has been flawless on macOS. No dropped connections, no lag, and instant reconnection every time I wake my Mac.

Full macOS and Windows Software Support

One of the most important recent updates is that 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 is now fully available on both Windows and macOS. That opens up the keyboard’s full feature set, no matter what system you use.

Using the software, you can:

Remap any key

Create advanced macros for workflows or games

Switch between saved profiles instantly

Update firmware and keep the keyboard up to date

Adjust lighting effects (on compatible models)

The software interface is clean and intuitive. I was able to remap some keys for a better macOS layout (such as swapping Alt and Command) and assign macros for app shortcuts—all within minutes.

The Super Buttons and Super Stick

This is where the keyboard gets truly unique. The C64 Edition includes two add-on modules:

Dual Super Buttons – Giant red programmable buttons

– Giant red programmable buttons Super Stick – A mini joystick with programmable input

Both connect to the keyboard via 3.5mm-style connectors, not USB, and they sit neatly on the desk with non-slip rubber bases. You can use the software or the fast-mapping buttons on the keyboard to assign them to any key, macro, or function.

They’re quirky, useful, and add a touch of playful interactivity that’s rare in keyboards. Whether you use them for launching apps, muting audio, activating macros, or gaming functions, they offer real utility with a retro arcade feel.

Battery Performance

With a built-in 2000mAh battery, the keyboard lasts up to 200 hours on a single charge, depending on your usage and connection mode. That’s weeks of daily typing without needing to plug in.

Charging takes around 4 hours via USB-C, and you can continue using the keyboard while it’s charging—just switch to wired mode.

Everyday Impressions

After several weeks of regular use, what stands out most is how fun and satisfying this keyboard is. It combines excellent build quality, clicky feedback, and thoughtful software support, all wrapped in a design that sparks joy every time you sit down at your desk. It’s not just nostalgia—it’s practicality wrapped in personality. And it’s something different in a sea of generic-looking keyboards.

What’s in the Box

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard × 1

8BitDo Dual Super Buttons × 1

8BitDo Super Stick × 1 (C64 Edition only)

2.4G wireless adapter × 1 (magnetically stored)

USB-C cable × 1

Instruction manual × 1

8BitDo fun stickers × 2

Final Thoughts

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (C64 Edition) is more than a nod to retro computing—it’s a full-featured mechanical keyboard built with care, precision, and flair. The hot-swappable switches, high-quality keycaps, programmable extras, and cross-platform software support make it a powerful tool in any setup.

For a current price of $89.99, it’s hard to find anything else that offers this level of design, performance, and fun. And if C64 isn’t your thing, 8BitDo’s other editions might be.

Whether you’re typing, gaming, or just enjoying the aesthetic of your workspace, this keyboard earns its place on your desk—and probably a few compliments from anyone who sees it.

Features and Highlights

87-key tenkeyless mechanical layout

Kailh Box White switches – tactile and clicky

Hot-swappable PCB for easy switch replacement

Top-mount internal structure for a stable typing feel

Supports n-key rollover – every key registers simultaneously

Double-shot ABS keycaps with SA profile (C64 Edition only)

Programmable buttons with fast hardware-based remapping

Support for 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 (Windows & macOS)

Custom macros, profiles, firmware updates, and lighting control (where applicable)

Here are a few other keyboards and controls by 8BitDo :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals