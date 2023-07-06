8BitDo NEOGEO wireless controller preorders open from $35

Renowned for producing the highest quality retro controllers on the market, 8BitDo’s goal is to produce premium quality game controllers with ultra-compatibility at economical prices 8BitDo has created a new games controller in the form of the NEOGEO Wireless Controller.

The latest addition to their impressive a controllers from 8BitDo is a perfect recreation of the original SNK NEOGEO CD, featuring the original classic click-style joystick. The 8BitDo NEOGEO Wireless Controller is compatible with Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini, and can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth or 2.4G dongle for seamless gameplay or plug-and-play through wired USB-C.

8BitDo NEOGEO Wireless Controller

8BitDo spent years designing, perfecting, and manufacturing the original controller to ensure it feels just like the original. The company even went the extra mile and created 4 limited editions in tribute to THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97, featuring Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, Iori Yagami, or Mai Shiranui.

The 8BitDo NEOGEO Wireless Controller also includes bumpers, Turbo function, and button layout swapping for a more flexible and compatible gaming experience. All important details of the no-longer produced classic click-style joystick have been captured and remade, including the clicky feel, sound, and feeling of the original. Plus, it’s officially licensed by SNK.

If you’re a gamer who loves retro-themed game controllers, the 8BitDo NEOGEO Wireless Controller is definitely worth checking out. It’s a premium quality controller with ultra-compatibility at an economical price point, and is a perfect recreation of the original SNK NEOGEO CD.

Source: 8Bitdo



