7th Continent creators launch new 7th Citadel adventure board game on Kickstarter

French board game publisher and design company Serious Poulp the creators of the fantastic 7th Continent game, have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch a new campaign for the 7th Citadel adventure board game,which is now available to back with a Kickstarter exclusive Collectors Edition available from just €69.

The campaigners already blasted past €1 million thanks to over 15,000 backers with still 22 days remaining. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2022. Watch the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the new adventure game from Serious Poulp.

“The 7th Citadel is an all-new cooperative exploration and adventure game from the creators of The 7th Continent. In this post-apocalyptic medieval fantasy world, you play as a “slave-gardener” who escapes from the Citadel of Necrodruid Ninidazir’, only to find yourself confronted by an even greater Threat!”

“Explore the Collapsing Lands freely by gradually unveiling the board using numbered terrain and event cards. Interact with your environment and converse with its inhabitants. As the scenarios unfold, your choices, for better or worse, will lead you inexorably to the epic finale against the Threat!”

The 7th Citadel carries over the best aspects of The 7th Continent: huge territory to explore, hidden numbers to spot, botany, etc. However, many changes make it a brand new game:

– an original post-apocalyptic medieval fantasy universe to discover,

– survival (crafting, hunting, “die & retry”) is no longer the heart of the game,

– customize your personal Action Deck, choosing the skills you want to make your character unique,

– interact with the many inhabitants of these lands thanks to a dynamic dialogue system,

– expand your influence on the Collapsing Lands by updating the world map,

– return to your Citadel between scenarios…

– …where you are building a city that will signal the renewal of this desolate world!

Source : Kickstarter

