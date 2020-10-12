6.1 inch iPhone 12 expected to be the most popular model

Apple will make four new iPhones official tomorrow, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12, plus a 6.1 inch Pro and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 6.1 inch iPhone 12 is expected to be the most popular model out of the four devices.

The 6.1 inch model of the iPhone 12 is expected to to account for around 40 to 45% of sales of all four handsets, the next popular one is expected to be the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 with around 20 to 25%, the two Pro iPhone 12 models are expected to account for between 15% to 20% each.

Apple will make all of their four new iPhones official at a press event tomorrow, the handsets will get a number of upgrades over the iPhone 11. This will include a less rounded design, more like the current generation iPad Pro.

All flour handsets will come with the new Apple A14 processor and they are also expected to come with new cameras, the top models should come with a LiDAR sensor. We will have full details on all the new iPhones at Apple’s event tomorrow.

Source MyFixGuide

Image Credit: Svetapple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals